The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) offers payment of up €7,300 via the general entry route and up to €10,500 under the co-operation entry route. It has generated huge interest from farmers, with in excess of 46,000 applications received in the first tranche. The level of applications is far greater than anticipated, with 30,000 places initially allocated for tranche one (autumn 2022) and a further 20,000 places in tranche two, which was planned to open in autumn 2023.

The high volume of applications is creating challenges for the Department of Agriculture. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is expressing his desire to get as many of the 46,000 applications accepted under tranche one, while the Department of Agriculture has outlined difficulties including capacity issues around administration, mapping and workload constraints for advisers/co-operation management teams.