The successful shepherd will have to be quick on their feet. \ Donal O'Leary

I had to look twice when I saw a recent advert seeking a residential shepherd for a 300-ewe Lleyn flock on Lambay Island, Co Dublin.

Not only will the individual be tasked with sheep management and fencing, they’ll also have to trap and catch wallabies.

There is a colony of the marsupials living on the private island off north Dublin.

The Dealer believes the flock owner is seeking a shepherd who is quick on their feet and has big hands to help them wrangle with the Aussie beasts.

A salary of €25,000, a cosy cottage and Wi-Fi await.