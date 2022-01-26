I had to look twice when I saw a recent advert seeking a residential shepherd for a 300-ewe Lleyn flock on Lambay Island, Co Dublin.
Not only will the individual be tasked with sheep management and fencing, they’ll also have to trap and catch wallabies.
There is a colony of the marsupials living on the private island off north Dublin.
The Dealer believes the flock owner is seeking a shepherd who is quick on their feet and has big hands to help them wrangle with the Aussie beasts.
A salary of €25,000, a cosy cottage and Wi-Fi await.
