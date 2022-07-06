The creators of Gogglebox are making a brand new dating show and are seeking rural dwellers of all ages and orientations who would love to meet someone special.

Now, I’m not usually in the business of matchmaking but I’ve been asked to keep an eye out for single farmers and contractors, whose dating life is suffering because of their busy lifestyle.

The show will match these country dwellers with city slickers who are hoping to get a “taste of rural life”.

You can email countrylove@kiteentertainment.com to express your interest.