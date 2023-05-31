More often than not, Irish farmers are worried if silage is cut and there is no sign of the contractor because rain is close by.

This year, farmers are worried when there is no sign of the contractor because silage is drying up too much and turning into hay very quickly.

The advice seems to be to make sure there is only 24 hours between cutting and the harvester coming to pick it up.

Don’t scatter silage out and if baling, ensure plenty of plastic as dry silage will go off quicker if exposed to air.

I see farmers that normally only start drawing water to cattle in August already drawing water to stock. See Farm Management for more.

EPP pull plug

The European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, of which Fine Gael is a member, has announced their withdrawal from negotiations on the nature restoration law.

This is a potentially fatal blow to the prospect of legislation being put in place during the mandate of this Parliament, which ends in just a years’ time, with MEP elections and the appointment of a new Commission in the Autumn.

EPP members, many of whom have rural constituencies, were getting negative feedback. I’m sure they also had an eye on the recent Dutch elections.