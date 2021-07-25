A cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers. \ Donal O'Leary

Met Éireann is warning of widespread heavy rain and possible flooding for Monday 26 July 2021.

It says a cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.

Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding.

While the areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later on Monday afternoon and evening, the advisory was issued for all 26 counties.

Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.