The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has issued a warning to farmers after a number of cows died from mastits following the incorrect administration of a teat sealant.

Between October 2022 and December 2022, the HPRA received five reports of herds experiencing adverse side effects with the use of teat sealants in dairy cows at drying off, each with a variable number of animals affected.

“Signs included milk leakage, mastitis and cow deaths. The HPRA calls on vets, farmers, pharmacists and licensed merchants to familiarise themselves with the precautions for use and to use hygiene best practice when using these products.

“With the focus of the new veterinary regulation (regulation 2019/6) on reducing use of antibiotics, it is imperative that other forms of disease control are properly used so as to protect animal health and welfare. If in doubt, consult your veterinary practitioner,” it warned.

Instructions

Farmers using teat sealants in cows at drying off are reminded to follow the instructions included in the package leaflets, in order to prevent any adverse consequences for the animals concerned.

It warned that the improper use of teat sealants may result in potentially serious consequences for the treated animal, including mastitis and death.

The selection of cows for treatment with a teat sealant should be based on veterinary advice, the HPRA said.

Selection criteria may be based on the mastitis and cell count history of individual cows or recognised tests for the detection of sub-clinical mastitis or bacteriological sampling, it added.

“Do not use teat sealants in cows with clinical mastitis at drying off. Do not use teat sealants alone in cows with sub-clinical mastitis at drying off.

“Where sub-clinical or clinical mastitis is found, consult your veterinary practitioner. Your veterinary practitioner may need to prescribe an antibiotic for treatment,” it said.