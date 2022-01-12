Farmers should not sell sequestered carbon too hastily or cheaply, the UK’s Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) has warned.

“Not only is the value of the carbon stored in farmers’ soils and woodland likely to increase in coming years, signing up to selling it might unwittingly tie them into restrictive agreements,” Jeremy Moody, secretary and adviser to the CAAV, has said.

“Farmers will also need to find and use their own sequestered carbon to offset their own emissions.

“Selling carbon early will make that harder for the farmer.

“Very basically, the simple business of being a farmer is about managing carbon, and if you are in a position where you can’t touch the carbon you have sold, this will limit your ability to farm.”

Prices

“At farm level, the price is not great,” according to Moody.

There just isn’t a great deal of value to sell

“One hectare of oak woodland could have gained £2,000 worth of carbon after 80 years, with one of the main woodland carbon schemes. There just isn’t a great deal of value to sell.”

“Selling soil carbon could help farmers in the short-term, but fetter them in the medium and long-term,” Moody said.

“All that glitters is not gold,” he concluded.