There is a risk of spot flooding in some places. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for 21 counties, as spells of heavy rain are expected to batter the country over Friday night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of spot flooding.

It has also advised the public that gusts could reach up to 110km/h in counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford between 4am and noon on Saturday.

A yellow rainfall warning will remain in place from 11pm Friday to 10pm Saturday for 14 midland and southeastern counties: Carlow, Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

A yellow rain warning is expected to remain in place for counties Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary from 8pm Friday to 8am Saturday.

Met Éireann warned that spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions could occur while these rainfall warnings are in place.

