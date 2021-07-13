Ciaran Coughlan with the overall champion Noggus Warrrier who went on to sell for the top price of €1,600. Pictured with judge Declan Miley.

The Irish Vendeen Sheep society hosted its premier sale in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 10 July, marking the society's 25th anniversary.

The event also marked the first sale in the country to have all entries genotyped and sire verified, offering further reassurance to buyers. These higher standards paid dividends, with average ram prices rising by over €150 on the 2019 sale to settle at €800.

Sale topper

Securing double the average and taking the top price on the day was Noggus Warrior, who sold for €1,600. Bred by well-known Vendeen producer Ciaran Coughlan from Ferbane, Co Offaly, this young ram had earlier in the day secured a first prize rosette under judge Declan Miley before eventually being tapped out overall champion. Warrior also ranked five stars on most Lambplus traits, so offered both eye appeal and performance. Home-bred on both sides, he is a son of Noggus Pires and Noggus Rosario.

Five stars

Long-time exhibitor John Lynch was next in line when he sold Ballinascraw War and Peace at €1,450. This December 2020-born ram lamb stood third in the class of the champion and again boasted five stars on both the terminal and replacement indexes. Sired by Redhills Trouble, he is out of the home-bred Ballinascraw Supreme.

Standing between the two high sellers to take the blue rosette in the production class was Quintrent Watkins. Bred by Cork-based Cheryl O’Brien, the journey was made worthwhile when securing a bid of €1,200 for the second prize-winner. This double five star ram is home-bred on both sides, with French breeding featuring heavily.

Cheryl O'Brien with her reserve overall champion Quintrent Waldon who later sold for €800. Pictured with judge Declan Miley.

The Cork breeder also secured the reserve overall championship with Quintrent Waldon. This December 2020-born ram placed top of the open class before securing the reserve overall honours. Home-bred on both sides again, he was knocked down at €800.

Adding to the high prices, another lamb each from Ciaran Coughlan and Cheryl O’Brien achieved four-figure sale price.

A small entry of shearling rams peaked at €700, with Ciaran Coughlan again taking the red rosette here.

Ewes

In the female section, the Ballinascraw flock of John Lynch emerged in the shearling ewe class with his winner Ballinascraw Vicky selling for €780. This daughter of the aforementioned Redhills Trouble is out of a home-bred dam.

In the production class for ewe lambs, the winner came from the Meath-based Killeen flock of Mark and Audrey Crowe. This December 2020-born lamb hit the market at €520.

The open ewe lamb class was won by the Co Cavan-based Valleyview flock of Andrew Gilmore and sold for €500. Top price in the female section was for Rooskey Venus who was a shearling ewe bred and exhibited by Cavan-based breeder Eileen Foster. This Ballinascraw Tyson daughter sold for €800.

Overall, the average female price settled at €500.

This sale was again supported by long-term sponsors Univet, which was represented by Mart O’Rourke.