New records continue to be set across the beef industry, with what may be the highest price ever paid for a beef animal at a general sale, when a blue cross bullock sold for £3,000 (€3,530) at Keady Mart, Co Armagh, last Friday 13 May.

Sold by beef finisher James Waugh from Portadown, the animal tipped the scales at 1.185t (£2.53/kg/€2.98/kg). The 35-month-old bullock was acquired by Waugh two years ago at one of the first online sales held by Enniskillen Mart due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

He had intended taking the bullock to a Christmas sale, but his herd was closed due to TB.

“The herd got clear a few weeks ago, and he had got so big that I thought I better hold off until I could go to the mart. He was a freak – he just kept growing,” said Waugh.

The buyer of the bullock was an agent understood to be working for the Hewitt family-owned Primestock Meats in Lurgan.

