Male and overall champion Kilcurley Evann sold for €4,600. \ MacGregor Photography

The Irish Texel Sheep Society hosted its premier sale in Blessington on Saturday, with an incredible trade throughout.

Nearly 300 rams were put through the ring, with a massive 17 of these securing bids of €3,000 or more.

Top price of the day was a call of €10,000, which was hit on two occasions.

First at the money was a ram lamb from the Annakisha flock of Arthur and Patrick O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co Cork.

The February-born ram is a son of Hexel Born To Be Wild and out of a Hope Valley-bred ewe. Carrying five stars on the terminal index, he was knocked down to a Northern buyer.

This topped an exceptional day’s trading for the pair, who sold five rams for an average of over €5,000.

They also secured the female championship with a ewe lamb the previous night which went on to sell for €2,100.

Taking home the second €10,000 price was Robert Walker from Co Limerick with his ram lamb Kilcurley Ed.

This son of Stainton Coca Cola is out of a homebred Carbo Wagon Wheel-bred dam.

Carrying four stars on the replacement index and five stars on the terminal, he was secured by the McHugh family.

This again topped an incredible weekend for Walker, who the previous day took the male and supreme championship with Kilcurley Evann.

The champion had earlier in the day sold for €4,600.