Caltun Ten Ten Twenty from the herd of Maria Calvery that sold for the top price of €5,400.

With society sales beginning to wrap up, the Irish Charolais Cattle Society held the second last sale of the season in Tuam Mart on Saturday, 6 May.

There were 38 bulls entered for sale and, after a strong spring of on-farm sales, 22 bull were presented and were met with a clearance rate of 73%.

Topping the trade was Maria Calvey’s Caltun Ten Ten Twenty. The February 2022-born bull from the Westport, Co Mayo herd was sired by Alwent Goldbar out of a Pirate dam and sold with his second prize rosette for €5,400.

The stylish bull boasted Blelack Digger, Balthayock Adonis, Meillard RJ and Doonally New (CF52) in his pedigree.

Vincent Callaghan pictured with Tonroe Therealdeal ET that sold for €5,100.

Eddie Daly and Karl Connell with Clonmahon Seanie that sold for €5,000.

Mattie Kelly and judge John Jennings with the champion, Cloughbrack Stan, that sold for €5,000.

The high prices continued when Tonroe The Real Deal ET from the herd of Vincent O’Callaghan, Swinford, Co Mayo, sold for €5,100.

The January 2022-born bull was sired by Pirate out of a CF52 dam and has Meillard RJ, CF52, Invincible, Hermes and Jupiter in his much sought-after pedigree. The three-star replacement, five-star terminal bull was a third prizewinner in the pre-sale show.

Three bulls hit €5,000, with two of these lots coming back to back.

Clonmahon Seanie from the herd of Eddie Daly from Summerhill, Co Meath, was the first of this trio to hit €5,000 as the second bull into the sales ring.

The October 2021-born bull was sired by Artois out of a Goldstar Echo dam going back to Jumper, Jacquard, Texan Gie and CF52, and was very easy-calving at just 3.2%.

The second bull to hit this figure was the champion from the pre-sale show, Cloughbrack Stan, from the herd of Mattie Kelly, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Richard and Kathleen Hackett with Limkiln Tom that sold for €5,000.

David Nilan with his reserve champion, Davron T Rex, that sold for €3,200.

The October 2021-born bull was sired by Chic out of a Cavelands Fenian dam and boasted a replacement index of €123 and a terminal index of €129.

The final bull to hit this figure was Richard Hackett’s Limkiln Tom from Clonlara, Co Clare. The March 2022-born bull was sired by Fiston and bred from a Goldstar Echo dam, boasted a double five-star replacement and terminal index and is a myostatin non-carrier.

The sale was met with a 73% clearance rate and an average price of €3,962.