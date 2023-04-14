Tipperary Town Mart saw strong numbers for its weekly weanling and cattle sale on Friday, with numbers still continuing to build on the few weeks previous.

There was a decent mixture of dairy and beef stock, with a few suckler-bred continental cattle present selling well throughout the sale.

The demand continues for Angus- and Hereford-crosses of both heifers and bullocks, with some of these lots securing just shy of €3.00/kg.

The promised improvement from the brutal weather conditions this week has aided cattle sales, with buyers of cattle for grass very active around the ring.

Continental weanling bulls sold in the range of €2.76/kg to €3.37/kg, while traditional breeds secured prices ranging from €2.40/kg to €3.18/kg.

There were massive entries of Angus weanlings in the sale, with one group of five Angus-cross weanling bulls that weighed 287kg selling for €910 (€3.17/kg).

Continental weanling heifers were few and far between, but those that were present commanded prices as high as €3.20/kg, which was paid for a pair of Limousin-cross weanling heifers weighing 325kg.

Traditional-bred weanling heifers sold in the range of €2.90/kg to €3.15/kg, with the top call going to a pair of Angus-cross weanling heifers weighing 332kg that sold for €1,050.

There was a strong entry of dairy-bred cows forward, with better-quality lots selling quite well.

Friesian cull cows weighing around the 600kg mark sold up to €1,340, while one Limousin-cross cow weighing 710kg sold for €1,870.

For a full sale report and photographs from Friday's sale in Tipperary Town, make sure to check out next week's Irish Farmers Journal.