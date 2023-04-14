This Limousin heifer born in January 2021 and weighing 395kg sold for €1,240 (€3.14/kg).

Tipperary Town Mart saw strong numbers for its weekly weanling and cattle sale on Friday, with numbers still continuing to build on the few weeks previous.

A short clip to start but you get the idea????? @FJBeef @farmersjournal are around the ring in Tipperary Town today for their weekly cattle sale where this pair of @irishcharolais -cross heifers bred from Angus and Parthenaise cows and weighing 460kg sold for €1,260 (€2.74/kg). pic.twitter.com/rRvSFPm4FA — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 14, 2023

There was a decent mixture of dairy and beef stock, with a few suckler-bred continental cattle present selling well throughout the sale.

The demand continues for Angus- and Hereford-crosses of both heifers and bullocks, with some of these lots securing just shy of €3.00/kg.

The promised improvement from the brutal weather conditions this week has aided cattle sales, with buyers of cattle for grass very active around the ring.

Continental weanling bulls sold in the range of €2.76/kg to €3.37/kg, while traditional breeds secured prices ranging from €2.40/kg to €3.18/kg.

There were massive entries of Angus weanlings in the sale, with one group of five Angus-cross weanling bulls that weighed 287kg selling for €910 (€3.17/kg).

@FJBeef in Tipperary Town for the weekly cattle sale today where this pair of 10 month old @CattleAngus-cross heifers weighing 235kg sold for €700 (€2.98/kg) ?? pic.twitter.com/oOUXb8EWCJ April 14, 2023

Continental weanling heifers were few and far between, but those that were present commanded prices as high as €3.20/kg, which was paid for a pair of Limousin-cross weanling heifers weighing 325kg.

Traditional-bred weanling heifers sold in the range of €2.90/kg to €3.15/kg, with the top call going to a pair of Angus-cross weanling heifers weighing 332kg that sold for €1,050.

This pen of 4 @IrishHereford - cross Friesian heifers born in April 2022 and weighing 210kg sold for €600 (€2.86/kg) each here in Tipperary town where @FJBeef are around the ring?? pic.twitter.com/7MJSCxpFss — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 14, 2023

A little bit of colour in the ring here in Tipp Town where this @irishlimousin -cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 310kg sold for €900 (€2.90/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/xPJRXPyIMT — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 14, 2023

There was a strong entry of dairy-bred cows forward, with better-quality lots selling quite well.

Friesian cull cows weighing around the 600kg mark sold up to €1,340, while one Limousin-cross cow weighing 710kg sold for €1,870.

This Friesian heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 580kg sold for €1,440 (€2.49/kg) here in Tipperary town where @FJBeef @FJDairy are around the ring. Full report on @farmersjournal later this evening ?? pic.twitter.com/TPnt8y4Ywm — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 14, 2023

For a full sale report and photographs from Friday's sale in Tipperary Town, make sure to check out next week's Irish Farmers Journal.