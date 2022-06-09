This July 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 435kg and sold for €1,230 (€2.83/kg).

Clones Mart, Co Monaghan, held its weekly general sale of cattle on Thursday 9 June.

Numbers were back by 80 head compared with last week’s sale, with prices still holding strong for top-quality lots and short-keep cattle on the day.

A total of 102 lots were forward for the sale, with factory, feedlot and Northern Ireland buyers all present around the ,ring resulting in a clearance rate of 100%.

Top price was fetched by an Aberdeen Angus bull on the day. The bull was born in August 2018, weighed 1,100kg and sold for €2,720 (€2.47/kg).

Heifers

Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged at €2.73/kg, with a selection of top-quality heifers falling under the hammer for around €3.00/kg.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.02/kg to €3.00/kg depending on quality, while heifers between 500kg and 600kg averaged €2.66/kg.

Heavier heifers are still the highlight of the trade, with those weighing over 600kg averaging €2.92/kg.

Bullocks

Lighter bullocks weighing between 300kg and 400kg were averaging at €2.45/kg. There was a small selection of heavier bullocks between the weights of 500kg to 600kg that ranged in price from €2.40/kg and €2.82/kg.

Cull cows

A number of dry cows were also featured in the sale.

Plainer lots were an easier trade, ranging in price from €1.64/kg to €2.56/kg, with a strong demand remaining for heavy U grading cows, with many making over €2.70/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, Clones Mart manager Sean Cadden said: “Although we had less numbers through the yard this week, there is still great prices being given for quality lots."

Traditional breeds including Herefords and Aberdeen Angus were a great trade at the sale, with the majority of lots making over €2.60/kg.

Clones Mart will host its next sale on Thursday 16 June for the general sale of cattle.

In pictures

This March 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 350kg and sold for €900 (€2.57/kg).

This February 2020-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 380kg and sold for €920 (€2.42/kg).

This July 2021-born Simmental bull weighed 375kg and sold for €960 (€2.56/kg).

This April 2021-born Belgian Blue bullock weighed 335kg and sold for €800 (€2.40/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 390kg and sold for €1,020 (€2.62/kg).

This May 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 520kg and sold for €1,350 (€2.60/kg).

This October 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €1,750 (€2.92/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €1,690 (€2.79/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 570kg and sold for €1,550 (€2.72/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 720kg and sold for €1,940 (€2.70/kg).