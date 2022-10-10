A 100% clearance was achieved at the Newtown Limousin herd dispersal sale in Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim on Saturday last. Over 40 lots went under the hammer with the same grossing over €220,000 or just over €5,000/head. The Richardson family have been synonymous with top Limousin breeding for the last 40 years and that breeding tradition attracted a lot of ringside and online customers on the day trying to secure the last of the Newtown genetics.

Topping the sale was the cow that everybody had been talking about before the sale, Newtown Hedda. This October 2012-born cow is by the famous Sympa and out of the equally famous Newtown Emma ET who herself is out of Castleview Rub. She was sold carrying a calf to Claddagh McCabe due to calve in March 2023. After a marathon bidding session auctioneer George Candler knocked her down at €12,000 to Roscommon breeders Michael and Kevin Graham. Her March 2022-born calf at her foot was sold separately. This stylish Ernevalley Madison ET-sired heifer calf was knocked down at €8,200 to well-known Limousin breeder Donal Maloney from Co. Clare. This cow and calf outfit sold for a combined total of €20,200.

Hedda’s stamp on the sale didn’t stop there with her April 2021-born heifer sired by Norman Inventor being sold at €11,800. Other big money lots included Lot 15, a big muscled October 2020-born heifer. She is sired by Ampertaine Majestic going back to a Powerhouse Italic cow. She was sold open for flushing and knocked down at €11,200.

Another big money cow calf outfit was Lot 11/12. The February-born Wilodge Cerberus-sired cow, Newtown Madison, was sold at €6,300. She was back in calf for March 2023 to Tomschocie Lexicon. Her March 2022-born heifer calf was sold separately at €3,600. She is sired by Norman Inventor.

The Graham’s picked up another September 2018-born cow, Newtown Nancy. This Amperatine Commander-sired cow was sold at €7,000. An April 2021-born heifer, Newtown Sizzles, a daughter of Newtown Nancys was sold for €7,700.

This Sarkley Herald-sired heifer heads north to the Antrim based Jalex herd of James Alexander. There was some big online appetite for embryos with two Grade 1 embryos out of Newtown Rebecca sired by Wilodge Vantastic selling for €3,150. A recipient Belgium Blue heifer carrying a Newtown Emma x Ronick Hawk heifer calf also hit the hammer at €5,000. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal Stanley Richardson said: “We were delighted with the sale. We’re very sorry to see them go. The Limousin breed has given us a lot of fun and enjoyment down through the years and I hope they do the same for their new owners.”

