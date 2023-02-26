Mattie Kelly, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, with junior champion Cloughbrack Sinbin, which sold for €6,400.

Members of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society gathered in GVM Marts Tullamore on Saturday for their first bull show and sale of the year.

Of the 78 bulls catalogued for the event, there were 48 present on the day, with 32 lots going on to find new homes all over Ireland.

There was a joint top price, with two bulls securing a sale topping figure of €8,100.

First to secure the sum was the pre-sale show senior champion Roughan Speed, brought forward for sale by Patrick McClean, Lifford, Co Donegal.

The June 2021-born bull was sired by Roughan Pasteur out of a Roughan Galant dam and carried one copy of the Q204X gene.

It was an impressive day for the Donegal man, who also scooped €5,000 for his third prize winner Roughan Sinbad, and a second-place rosette for Roughan Spud, who failed to meet his reserve in the sales ring.

The second bull to secure this top sum of €8,100 was Fieldview Sergio, bred and exhibited by David Erskine from Co Monaghan.

The Chic son was bred from a Goldstar Echo dam, boasted a five-star replacement and terminal index and was selected by judge Noel McSweeney as the reserve junior champion in the pre-sale show.

Erskine’s second entry, Fieldview Sailor, a Harestone Hercules son bred out of a Cavelands Fenian daughter who left the show ring with a first prize rosette, secured €5,600 for the Monaghan breeder.

The junior champion also climbed his way to the top of the top price shakeup when he sold to Northern Ireland for €6,400.

Cloughbrack Sinbin, an October 2021-born bull from the herd of Mattie Kelly, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, was sired by Cloughbrack Podge and carries many impressive names in his pedigree including, Meillard RJ, Prime Roberto, Ficus and Enfield Plexus.

Hot on his heels was Wesley Kellett’s second prize winner, Weskel Sayer. The Co Cavan breeder sold his Clenagh Lyle son bred from a Blelack Digger dam for €6,000.

Boasting a full page of five-star figures across all indexes was Co Clare breeder Michael Green’s, Feakle Scott. Sired by Fiston out of a Derryolam Impeccable cow who carried bloodlines including Odette, Doonally New (CF52) and Cloverfield Excellent, the August 2021-born bull sold for €5,700.

