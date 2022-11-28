Eamon O'Donovan with the senior Limousin champion, which sold for €9,100.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society has seen record numbers this year in both show and sale entries and spectators at its winter fair.

Sunday evening's judging saw a bustling ringside thronged with viewers as they looked on at the final show of the year.

This much-anticipated weekend in every cattle breeder’s calendar is shaping up to be one of the best yet, with a vast majority of breeds being represented in record numbers.

Monday’s sale has gotten off to a flying start, with the top price being achieved for the senior Limousin champion for Eamon and Aidan O’Donovan, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The Limerick men received a well-deserved ovation when their Ballinloan Jaegerbomb heifer sold for €9,100. Their second Limousin entry in the sale was a Gamin-sired heifer, which sold for €4,000.

?? Top price so far??€9,100 for Eamon O’Donovans senior Limousin champion at the Carrick Fatstock show and sale. Sired by Ballinloan Jaegerbomb @irishlimousin @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/o1ZcTeE3cs — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 28, 2022

Other high prices at the sale include the reserve senior Charolais champion from Richard O’Beirne, Tuam, Co Galway, which sold for €5,200.

?@farmersjournal? in Carrick on Shannon again today for the Midland and Western Winter Fair sale. Reserve senior Charolais champion owned by Mr Richard O’Beirne, Tuam, Co. Galway sold €5,200 ?@MartinMerrick2? ?@ajwwoods? ?@FJBeef? ?@FJ_Pedigree? pic.twitter.com/l0GQXGpaJf November 28, 2022

All the way from Killygordan, Co Donegal, Liam Dolan’s second-prizewinning Belgian Blue heifer sired by Delure De La Beole sold for €5,000.

Ryan Greene, Culdaff, Co Donegal, sold his Belgian Blue heifer sired by EPI for €4,200, while John Kane from Ballinalee, Co Longford, sold his Jaegerbomb-sired bullock for €4,000 to Fire Steakhouse, Dawsons Street, Dublin.

?@farmersjournal? in Carrick on Shannon for the Winter Fair sale today. This champion Belgian Blue heifer owned by Ryan Greene, Culdaff, Co. Donegal sold for €4,200 ?@MartinMerrick2? ?@FJ_Pedigree? ?@FJBeef? pic.twitter.com/ZI6O2rZ41R — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 28, 2022

Also selling for €4,000 was John Mulkeen’s EBY-sired Limousin heifer from Knock, Co Mayo.

With over 350 lots left to go through the ring in Carrick-on-Shannon through Monday afternoon and evening, it is sure to be an exciting end to the show season.

For more sale results, keep an eye on farmersjournal.ie and pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal for a full show and sale report.