Martin Garvey pictured with the champion Angus, Liscolvin Ulysses 1447 that sold for €5,100. \ S Kinahan

Another week of harsh weather conditions has failed to dampen the spirits of breeders and buyers of pedigree bulls after yet another successful pedigree sale.

This sale took place in Kilkenny Mart today, Wednesday 12 April.

Quality bulls are still commanding top-tier prices, but there are plenty of customers for bulls of all shapes and sizes.

Angus

Topping the trade in Kilkenny today was Carrick On Shannon, Co Roscommon breeder, Martin Garvey, with his dynamic Angus duo, Liscolvin Ulysses 1447 who was the Angus champion of the day and Liscolvin Urban 1448.

Born just 12 days apart in October 2021 - and both sired by Mogeely Frederic V659 - the two bulls boasted five-star figures and sold for €5,100 and €5,000 respectively.

Angus champion Liscolvin Ulysses sired by Mogeely Frederick sold for €5,100 here in Kilkenny ?? @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/xW3tB0t7K7 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 12, 2023

Next to top the polls was the easy-calving Clonbroney Ultra Vision from the herd of Liam Foley, Ballinalee, Co Longford. The bull, born in October 2021, was sired by Carrigroe Mr Rebel out of a Portauns Volcano dam and sold for €4,900.

@FJ_Pedigree are around the ring in Kilkenny where the reserve Angus Champion Portanes Umberto sired by Liss Mandrin sold for €4,200 ?? 5 stars accross the board going back to Wedderlie Blackbox and Rawburn Transformer @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/wB9oeJ20Zp — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 12, 2023

Limousin

The next set of top prices came in the Limousin ring with top call going to Coolrain Sam for Pat Gearoid and P Kennedy, Coolrain, Co Laois.

The June 2021 born bull, carrying a page full of stars, was sired by Coolrain Nenuphar out of a Drummin Goliath dam and sold for the night Limousin price of €4,700.

Following to the top of the price charts was a double win for Ballingarry, Co Tipperary breeder, Imelda Vaughan, with Crohane Tommie and Crohane Tommy.

The February 2022 born bulls were both sired by Beechmount North, both bulls oozed stars, were myostatin-free and sold for €4,600 and €4,100 respectively.

We have moved on to the Limousin section of the bulls here in Kilkenny Mart now where Crohane Tommy, the reserve @irishlimousin champion sold for €4,100 ?? sired by Roundhill Saturn out of an Ardlea EBay dam ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/OQucy6rnGU — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 12, 2023

Hereford

The number of Hereford bulls brought forward for today's sale doubled from the March sale here in Kilkenny, with a total of 48 bulls forward.

The reserve champion of the day, Grianan Warrior from the herd of Anselm Fitzgerald, Moate, Co Westmeath, scooped the top price in the Hereford sales ring at today's sale.

The easy calving July 2021 born bull was sired by Grianan Parker out of a Bawngarrif Pilot dam and sold for €4,500.

It’s the turn of the @IrishHereford here in Kilkenny at the April pedigree bull sales! Reserve champion Grianan Warrior sired by Grianan Parker from the famous Orange line sold for €4,500 ?? @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/9o9JvnARHR — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 12, 2023

Warrior was chased to the top by first prize winner, Balleen Bantry, from the herd of Thomas Brennan, Freshford, Co Kilkenny. The October 2021 born bull was sired by Ballinveney United 2 out of a Balleen Achiever dam, and sold for €4,100 on the day.

Next in the shake up was third prize winner, Galbally Rory 1732, who was bred and exhibited by Trevor Masterson, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Rory was a September 2021 born bull sired by Allowdale Rory 835 out of a Castledaly Gearoid dam, and sold for €4,000 at todays sale.

Friesian

A small entry of Friesians in the sale saw a total of 6 bulls sell on the day.

The top price in that section was secured for the breed champion on the day, Sliabhnambon Emperor from the herd of Michael Ryan, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Sired by Firoda Centurion 1 out of the high yielding Sliabhnambon Redwing with an EBI of €243, the February 2022 born bull sold for €2,550.

Another day another pedigree sale ?? @FJ_Pedigree are around the ring in Kilkenny Mart today for their April pedigree bull sale. Friesian champion Sliabhnambon Emperor 11 with an EBI of €242 sold for €2,550. ??@i_h_f_a @FJDairy pic.twitter.com/QHBIqDfdTq — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 12, 2023

The third highest price in the Friesian ring was also scooped by Michael Ryan, this time with Sliabhnambon Emperor 7 with an EBI of €184 that sold for €2,000.

This duo were followed by the reserve champion of the day, Mountain Centurion 27, bred and exhibited by Michael Spillane, Fethard, Co Tipperary. The Firoda Centurian son had an EBI of €228 and sold for €2,100 on the day.

For a full sale report, don’t forget to check out next weeks Irish Farmers Journal.