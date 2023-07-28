An example of the type of bull bred at Texas Angus. \ Texas Angus

An Angus bull has sold for $360,000 (€218,000) in Australia, breaking the country’s beef breed record.

The bull, Texas Thunderstruck, is a July 2022 calf and was bred and sold by Angus breeders Texas Angus of Warialda, New South Wales.

The top-priced bull Texas Thunderstruck. \ Texas Angus

Texas Angus owners Ben and Wendy Wayne offered up 260 bulls at the herd’s 55th annual on-farm Angus bull sale on Thursday, with Thunderstruck securing the top price.

The one-year-old bull was bought by the Mackas Angus herd, located at Salt Ash, New South Wales, and it is understood he will be used to breed quality Angus beef stock.

Texas Angus offered up 260 bulls for sale on Thursday. \ Texas Angus

Bidding for Texas Thunderstruck climbed slowly. In total, there were 56 bids on the Angus bull before the price reached an all-time high for the breed and for all beef breeds in Australia at $360,000.

In the pre-sale catalogue, the Waynes described Thunderstruck as a bull which has “something very special”, which will “take the Angus breed to the next level”.

Texas Angus held its 55th annual bull sale on Thursday. \ Texas Angus

“He was the absolute standout calf of a 350 cow-calf contemporary group at weaning time and had been since birth. The style and stature of this young sire is something you have to see for yourself.

Breeders Ben and Wendy Wayne of Texas Angus. \ Texas Angus

“Presence, power, performance and profitability is the perfect way to describe this up-and-coming young Angus sire with a wonderful balance of all traits. He has a very fertile maternal background out of the Omnia cow family known for its longevity and consistency,” Ben Wayne said.

A video of the Australian bull before Thursday’s sale is available here.