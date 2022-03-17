This pen of three-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €10.

The surge in calf numbers continues to rise into another week, with over 300 calves on offer in Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co Cavan at this week’s sale

The sale saw its highest number of calves through the ring this year, which mostly consisted of Friesian bull calves and some traditional beef breeds.

This February-born Charolais heifer calf sold for €410.

This five-week old Charolais heifer calf sold for €185.

Stronger Friesian calves were in high supply, with suppliers becoming reluctant to bring out calves under the two-week-old age bracket. Both exporters and farmer buyers were active, contributing to the overall clearance rate of 98% at the sale.

Younger Friesians continued to be an easier trade. Larger-framed calves were averaging around €100 and some eight- to 10-week-old calves making as much as €200

Traditional beef-breeds

Hereford heifer and bull calves were coming in between €55 and €220. Aberdeen Angus calves were averaging around €150, with a number of calves making over the €200 mark.

The @farmersjournal in Ballyjamesduff mart in Co. Cavan for their suck calf sale. This February-born Hereford bull calf sold for €220 @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/kyDpfeR9ae March 16, 2022

Other breeds

A strong trade remains for continental breeds, with Charolais heifers and bulls averaging at €300. The top price on the day went to a February-born Charolais heifer for €410.

The @farmersjournal in Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co. Cavan for their suck calf sale. This February-born Charolais heifer calf sold for €410 @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/F8Wl1nJZxb — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 16, 2022

Limousin calves also featured in the sale and were averaging around €240/head. A small selection of Belgian Blues calves were on offer, with some making as much as €270.

The @farmersjournal in Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co. Cavan for their suck calf sale. This two-week old Limousin bull calf sold for €250 @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/mYu96EnVkO — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 16, 2022

This three-week old Belgian Blue bull calf went under the hammer for €190

This February-born Charolais bull calf sold for €275.

This February-born Limousin bull calf sold for €245.

This three-week-old Hereford heifer calf went under the hammer for €210.

This Hereford bull calf born in February sold for €220.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager John Telvin said: ‘’There has been a great supply of calves through the yard over the last three weeks. However, with the rising cost of feed and milk replacer, younger calves, especially Friesians, are struggling to find buyers.’’

Ballyjamesduff Mart will hold its next special sale, a production sale of 50 Holstein Friesian heifers, in Kells, Co Meath, for on Saturday Monday 21 March.