Alfco will demonstrate its drafting system using Jessie the cow at this year's Ploughing championships.

Jessie the moving cow will be on display at the Alfco Farm Services stand, equipped with a Censortec tag that works alongside the Alfco drafting gate.

Representatives will be on hand to talk to anyone interested in more information on the system.

Other twitter farm hacks and labour savers

Well water top-up

Milk line, gate hanger and a ball cock, 5 minute invention to top up an old well when it drops. @FarmHacks pic.twitter.com/prN93nzaAk — Patrick Horgan (@paddyfromnobber) May 19, 2020

With a significant drought affecting much of the country during the summer, many farm wells came under pressure as water table levels dropped dramatically.

Where there is a mixture of well water and mains water, Twitter user Patrick Horgan came up with an innovative ball-cock system whereby a farm well could be topped up from a mains source if it dropped below a certain level.

Tractor weight block mirror

Handy mirror for getting out onto a busy road. pic.twitter.com/EhJZBZMabR — Farm Hacks (@FarmHacks) April 1, 2020

Twitter account Farm Hacks shared this simple invention, where an old mirror was attached to the weight block of the tractor to the front.

The mirror is tilted to allow a clear view of traffic coming from the right.

Where operators are running large kit that aren’t fitted with cameras, the above hack would improve visibility and safety.

Parlour roll holder

Tipperary dairy farmer Philip Dwyer came up with this cheap and simple parlour roll holder.

The bucket and lid help keep the roll dry and clean, allowing ease of access with the bucket suspended overhead in the parlour.