The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recently hosted a Young Farmers Scheme webinar and has now made the recording available online so that those who missed the live event can watch back and get an insight into the scheme.

The webinar, which is available here, discussed the current Young Farmers Scheme and also explained the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF), which comes into place on 1 January 2023.

There are a number of changes on the horizon, including a sharp jump in the level of support.

Under the new scheme, eligible applicants will receive support of €170/ha on a maximum of 50ha, with payments based on the number of hectares as opposed to the current system where payment is based on the number of entitlements held.

The webinar also goes into great detail in explaining exactly what is required of young farmers to comply with the scheme and also what is expected of them in the case of an inspection taking place.