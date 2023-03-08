Ted Massey, senior inspector, Nitrates Division, Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal nitrates Information meeting in Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal nitrates information meeting, Tadhg Buckley from IFA said that up to 28,000 additional hectares is required on dairy farms to comply with the new rules.

Changes to the nitrates action programme has caused huge disruption to the land rental market with prices north of €500/acre now commonplace.

Ted Massey, the senior inspector in the Department of Agriculture nitrates division admitted that the potential reduction in the derogation from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha would not have a big impact on water quality but will have a big impact on farmers.

He also advised farmers that a review of chemical nitrogen application rates was also coming as part of the review and that this could see further cuts in chemical nitrogen allowances on farms.

