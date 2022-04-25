Ballym Rob took the top price in Tullamore at €6,300 for the Quinn family.

Demand for Charolais bulls was strong again this week in Tullamore, which saw an average of €4,000 combined with an 80% clearance rate.

Hinting once again at the strong trade for bulls ex-yard this year, 38 of the 58 bulls catalogued were presented for sale.

Champion bull was awarded to lot 11 for Pat McLean, Newtowncunningham, for a Roughan Jaquard son from a Roughan Verygood dam. The bull failed to reach its reserve in the ring after being bid to €5,000.

Reserve champion of the day for judge David Erskine was Goldstar Schillaci ET for Martin Ryan and family. Sired by Goldstar Hugo ET and from a Texan Gie dam, he was knocked down at €4,300.

Lot 52 finishes a super day for the Quinn family from Edenderry. Their final bull lot 52, sired by their stock bull Ballym Mylove, sells for €4500 pic.twitter.com/SWYTH73Imz — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) April 23, 2022

Topping the trade for the Quinn family was lot 30 Ballym Rob, a second-prizewinner in the pre-sale show.

This Ballym Mate-sired bull from a Bourgogne dam sold for €6,300.

It was closely followed at €6,200 by lot 53 Aquanchoua Sam ET for Peter McLaughlin, Co Cavan. This 13-month-old bull was sired by Hideal from a Doonally New dam.

Lot 24 tops the sale so far at €6000 for Michael Hanlon from Longford. Sired by the popular CF52 he was a 1st prize winner in his class @ajwwoods @irishcharolais @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/W5kOv7hODa — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) April 23, 2022

The third-top price went to Michael Hanlon, Co Longford, for lot 24 Ballinroey Roman ET.

A first-prizewinner in his class, the Doonally New-sired bull saw the hammer fall at €6,000 for this star-packed bull.

For the full sale report and pictures, see this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.