It was the turn of the commercial cattle on the cattle lawns in Balmoral on Thursday, with a big entry of both commercial bullocks and heifers.

A number of southern cattle made the trip north as well, which made things very interesting for the travelling visitors.

We’re back in @balmoralshow today and today it’s the turn of the commercial cattle classes. Some super cattle on display here this morning. If your around call into the @farmersjournal stand for a chat. @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/F99bNtK5Ls May 12, 2022

Cattle from the Republic of Ireland featured strongly in the rosettes, with one class having a full lineup of southern Irish-bred cattle.

All cattle were weighed on Tuesday evening on the showgrounds and allocated to classes based on their weight during Thursday’s judging.

Next up is judging in the 500-600kg heifer class. All cattle weighed on Tuesday evening and allocated to classes. Judge Daffyd Lewis, Wales gives heifers the once over. This red heifer cost €18,000 in Carrick last November. Nervous times….@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/DXfz4v0Qym — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2022

All eyes were on Number 341, the February 2021-born heifer bred by Sean Ramsbottom that was sold at the Carrick-on-Shannon winter fair last November for €18,000 in a three-way split to the Dufton, Small and Wilkinson partnership.

Overall reserve champion from Dufton, Small and Wilkinson.

She was pulled in first in the class and all was going according to plan until Welsh judge Dafydd Lewis asked to walk both the first and second placed heifers again.

Overall champion from JCB Commercials.

After a period of reflection, he changed his mind and pulled in a black March 2021-born Limousin heifer from the NI-based JCB commercials.

She was sired by Mereside Lorenzo, is out of a Belgium Blue x Limousin cow and was purchased at last year’s winter fair in Carrick for €4,000.

Overall commercial champion in Balmoral goes to JCB commercials for their March 2021 born Limousin heifer. She was bred by ROI farmer Noel Sweeny and is sired by Mereside Lorenzo and out of a LM/BB cow. ?@farmersjournal? ?@FJ_Pedigree? ?? ?@irishlimousin? pic.twitter.com/q6z1eEFet2 — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2022

The judge really liked the heifer and she went on to take the overall commercial championship, with the second-placed heifer taking the overall reserve championship. Taking up the champion steer prize was Fergal Gormley with his May 2021-born Limousin steer which was also bred in the Republic of Ireland.

Best commercial beef heifer weighing over 600kg: 1st: Mr Mervyn Robinson.

Best commercial heifer weighing under 500kg: 1st: Dufton, Small and Wilkinson.

Best commercial heifer weighing between 500-600kg: 1st: JCB Commercials.

Best commercial steer: 1st: Fergal Gormley.