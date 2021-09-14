Top price of the sale went to this August 2017-born cow by Netherhall Jackpot with her calf at foot.

After almost 40 years of breeding pedigree Limousin cattle, Dermot Rowe decided to disperse his Limousin herd last weekend in Carnaross Mart, Co Meath. The herd was very much run on a commercial basis with plenty of top AI sires used down to the years. This was evident in the pedigree catalogue, with generations of AI sires behind most of the progeny.

Top call of the day went to Begsrieve May, an August 2017-born cow sired by Netherhall Jackpot. She was sold with her calf (by Tomschoice Jet) at foot.

After a flurry of both online and ringside bids, she was eventually knocked down at €4,000.

The next highest call went to the Begsrieve Labecka a June 2016-born daughter of the French sire Anecdote going back to Scorboro Regius on the dam’s side. She was sold with her January born bull calf (by Brooklands F0959) and was scanned back in calf to Tomschoice Jet.

Begsrieve Kay, a 2015-born daughter of Vermeil and out of a Nimbus-bred mother sold with her March 2021 born heifer calf. She was also scanned back in calf to Tomschoice Jet.

Begsrieve Lola, a Castelview Gringo daughter going back to a Millbrook Tanko cow, sold with her January-born, Brooklands F0959-sired bull calf for €3,100.

Cows ranged in price from €1,550 to €4,000, with maiden heifers ranging from €1,250 to €2,050.