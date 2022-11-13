Top price in the Elite Heifer and Calf sale held in Ballybofey and Stranorlar mart went to Pearse McNamee and family, Lifford, Co Donegal, for their Belgian Blue-cross heifer which sold for €10,100. / Glenalla Photography

Renowned commercial and pedigree breeder Pearse McNamee of Convoy, Co Donegal, saw the hammer fall at €10,100 for his second entry at the elite heifer and calf sale held in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart on Saturday.

The well-marked black and white heifer weighing 390kg opened at €5,000 with a flurry of bids ensuing before going on the market at €8,700.

A cheer erupted from the crowd when the heifer hit €10,000, with a bid following in quick succession to see the hammer fall at €10,100 (€25.90/kg), the top price of the sale.

Blue heifer from the stable of Pierce McNamee sells for €10,100 at 390kg (€25.90/kg). She is by STQ from a fury action dam with EPI in the back breeding @FJ_Pedigree @ajwwoods @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/71F5OdTd7O — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 12, 2022

The March-born heifer has a host of show-winning genetics in her back-breeding. Sired by Sultan (STQ), her mother is a Fury Action-bred cow that was a multiple championship winner for McNamee and family, with her granddam sired by the renowned show calf producer EPI Des Granges, again a winner of multiple championship awards in her show career.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal afterwards, McNamee exclaimed: “That is some feeling. A lot of people had said to me that she would top the sale, but I never expected all of that to happen.”

It is believed that the heifer was purchased by a Northern Ireland-based buyer.

A full report from the sale, including pictures, will be published in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.