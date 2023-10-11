Balla Mart had a big show of weanlings through the rings on Tuesday last, with some exceptional prices being paid for the top-quality lots.

Plainer weanlings were back a little on the previous week, with some exporters not as active this week as they have been in previous weeks.

Top-quality bull weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket came in at €3.47/kg this week, with average weanlings in the same weight bracket making €3.05/kg.

Plainer lots were back a touch, coming in at €2.61/kg this week.

Heifers

In the heifer ring, trade was livelier, with top-end heifers in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket coming in at €3.56/kg this week, a similar trade to last week.

Average heifer weanlings in the same weight bracket came in at €3.04/kg, while plainer traditionally bred heifers were back at €2.53/kg this week.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Aurivo Marts general manager Stephen Hannon said: “The top-quality farmer's calf is still a great trade, with lots of customers looking for the good one.

"The plainer calf that the exporters are buying are back a little shade this week. Any heifer that could make a good suckler cow could make anything at the moment, they’re a great trade.”

This September 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 450kg and sold for €2,370 (€5.27/kg).

This January 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 385kg and sold for €1,740 (€4.52/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 440kg and sold for €1,640 (€3.73/kg).

This February 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 425kg and sold for €1,540 (€3.62/kg).

This November 2022-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 465kg and sold for €1,500 (€3.23/kg).

This September 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 405kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.58/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 329kg and sold for €1,420 (€4.44/kg).

This December 2022-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 470kg and sold for €1,400 (€2.98/kg).