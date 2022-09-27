What will the changes announced in Budget 2023 mean for your farm income and farm family?
You can watch our webinar back where the Agricultural Science Association (ASA), ifac and the Irish Farmers Journal brought you expert analysis and advice on the impact of the tax and policy changes coming in 2023.
ASA president Professor Tommy Boland, head of tax at ifac Declan McEvoy and political correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal Pat O’Toole outlined the changes in the budget.
Watch back here:
