A bullock was pulled out of a sink hole in Durham, England.

A rescue team from Witton Castle Country Park was required to pull the shaken animal by the back legs out of the sink hole, which the farmer had, up until that point, been unaware of.

Straps were attached to the continental bullock’s legs before he was hoisted out of the small hole back on to flat ground.

The animal is seen looking worse for wear, but alive and stumbles away from the scene.