Bullocks were sought after at Wednesday's sale in Ballinrobe.

Ballinrobe Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Wednesday afternoon with a smaller offering with north of 120 animals being sold through the ring.

With the prolonged hot spell of weather continuing, it is evident that cattle numbers have dropped in marts across the west.

Although, demand persists from farmers and factory agents.

Heifers

Light heifers between 200kg to 300kg averaged a price of €3.35/kg, such as a Limousin heifer weighing 275kg selling for €900 (€3.28/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 265kg sold for €900 (€3.40/kg).

Angus types of this weight averaged a price of €2.60/kg, such as a 29kg heifer selling for €770 (€2.65/kg) with this heifer. This Angus-cross heifer weighing 300kg sold for €820 (€2.73/kg).

Cattle in the heavier weight category between 300kg to 400kg averaged a price of €2.87/kg, with a 368kg Limousin securing a price of €1,040 (€2.83/kg), along with a Charolais-cross making similar money of €2.91/kg

Some big prices were paid, such as this May 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer weighing 395kg and selling for €1,270 (€3.22/kg).

Heavy heifers between 400kg to 500kg averaged €3.03/kg at Wednesday’s sale, with fine Charolais-cross heifers weighing 435kg going under the hammer at €1,430 (€3.29/kg), while

Limousin types sought nothing less, with a 440kg heifer selling for €1,460 (€3.32/kg).

Dry cows

The trade of cows remained similar to other parts of the country, with overall prices averaging at €2.42/kg and the bidding ramping up to the top price of the sale, going to a stylish 2018-born Limousin-cross cow weighing 705kg which sold for €1,920 (€2.72/kg).

Other types on offer made lighter money, such as this Charolais-cross cow weighing 750kg which sold for €1,810 (€2.41/kg).

Bullocks

Continental bullocks were no simple purchase. Those between 250kg to 350kg sold for an average of €3.55/kg, such as a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 265kg which went for €900 (€3.40/kg).

This Limousin weighing 285kg sold for a super price of €1,100 (€3.86/kg).

Among the small offering of heavier types between 350kg to 500kg, an average price of €3.10/kg was secured, with this Charolais-cross weighing 480kg selling for €1,530 (€3.19/kg).