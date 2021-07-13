This May 2019 born Charolais heifer weighed 650kg and sold for €1660 (€2.55/kg)

The mart trade continues to exceed expectations, with forward store cattle taking a big lift in the last two weeks.

Elphin Mart in Co Roscommon held a special bullock sale on Monday night, with a very lively trade for the top-end bullocks.

Bullocks over 600kg were hitting €2.50/kg for the best-quality lots, with three super March 2019-born Charolais bullocks hitting €1,800 (€2.55/kg).

Lighter bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg category were also in demand, with some of the top lots crossing the €2.50/kg barrier as well.

Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “We’ve seen some really good numbers moving north in recent weeks and that’s very positive.

"I guess the farmers that are killing cattle at the moment are getting on well, so they are prepared to give that little bit more when it comes to replacing stock."

Heifers

In the heifer ring, it was a similar story, with some serious money being paid for top-quality lots.

A number of top-quality Limousin and Charolais animals hit between €2.50/kg and €2.70/kg.

Plainer heifers were back at €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg, but still a very solid trade for anything close to slaughter.

Dry cows

In the dry cow ring, it was a combination of factory agents and Northern Ireland feeders and factory agents pushing each other to the limit.

Top price on the night went to a July 2014 Charolais cow weighing 885kg. She was knocked down at €2,070 (€2.34/kg) to a northern customer.

Good-quality heavy dry cows were hitting over €2.20/kg, with lesser types around the €2/kg mark.

Any well-fleshed cow under 40 months was heading north to the wholesale market, with prices around €2.20/kg to €2.30/kg being paid for them.

The sale had a 92% clearance rate.

Next Monday night’s sale sees a dispersal sale of a Co Monaghan suckler herd.

The sale includes 25 cows with calves at foot, 10 in-calf heifers, 10 maiden heifers, two Charolais stock bulls and two Simmental stock bulls.

In pictures

This March 2019 born Limousin heifer weighed 555kg and sold for €1780 (€3.20/kg)

This April 2019 born Charolais heifer weighed 735kg and sold for €1700 (€2.31/kg)

This May 2019 born Charolais heifer weighed 740kg selling for €1940 (€2.62/kg)

This March 2019 born Charolais heifer weighed 675kg and sold for €1700 (€2.52/kg)

This March 2019 born Charolais heifer weighed 705kg and sold for €1720 (€2.44/kg)

This May 2019 charolais bullock weighed 655kg and sold for €1650 (€2.52/kg)

This May 2015 born Limousin cow weighed 785kg and sold for €1780 (€2.27/kg)