The weekly cattle sale in Ballymahon Mart last Thursday consisted of 175 bullocks, 110 heifers and 70 cows and despite numbers falling for the first week this back end, the reduced numbers were met with very strong demand across the board with a clearance rate of 96%.

Dry cow numbers have been very steady with, another strong turnout of 70 head last Thursday.

There was strong factory agent activity for the forward and beef cows, with buyers competing from both Northern Ireland and south of the border.

Charolais cull cows led the way, with €2,000 freely achieved.

Some sample prices included a Charolais cow weighing 865kg sold for €2,200 (€2.54/kg) and another Charolais cow that weighed 800kg and sold for €2,150 (€2.69/kg).

Bullocks also met a steady trade, with a large amount of online activity. Bullocks in the weight range of 300kg to 400kg typically ranged from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, while good-quality continental types dominated the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket, which typically saw bullocks range in price from €2.25/kg to €4.70/kg.

The stand-out lot was a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 445kg that sold for €2,100 (€4.71/kg).

This Charolais- cross bullock June 2020 and weighing 750kg sold for €2,040 (€2.72) in Ballymahon ?@FJBeef? ?@farmersjournal? pic.twitter.com/7de1dc2yFP — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 17, 2022

The more forward types met the greatest demand, with bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg ranging from €2.22/kg to €3.28/kg.

Continental cattle outnumbered rival breeds and this reflected in the trade in the heifer ring.

Lighter heifers weighing in the 300kg to 400kg bracket ranged from €1.75/kg to €3.15/kg.

In Ballymahon today with @farmersjournal where this Limousin- cross bullock born March 2020 and weighing 990kg sold for €2,850 (€2.88/kg). @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/luGYE8hRQ7 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 17, 2022

Quality led the way once again in the forward stores, with heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket ranging from €2.00/kg to €2.95/kg topping out at €1,300 for a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 445kg (€2.92/kg).

Factory agents north and south clashed again for beef heifers weighing 600kg or more that ranged from €2.35/kg to €2.85/kg, with one super Limousin-cross heifer weighing 680kg maxing out at €1,950 (€2.86/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager William Jones said: “We’ve had a very busy back end here in Ballymahon with very large entries for sales. The numbers have dipped for the first time this back end but the quality is still very high.”

In pictures

This Charolais cow, born October 2016 and weighing 800kg, sold for €2,15 (€2.69/kg).

This Hereford-cross bullock, born May 2020 and weighing 615kg, sold for €1,400 (€2.28/kg).

This Charolais cow, born July 2014 and weighing 835kg, sold for €2,100 (€2.51/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks, born May 2021 and weighing 498kg, sold for €1,370 (€2.75/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born March 2020 and weighing 820kg, sold for €2,320 (€2.83/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born February 2021 and weighing 430kg, sold for €1,050 (€2.44/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock, born May 2021 and weighing 415kg, sold for €1,350 (€3.25/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born March 2021 and weighing 585kg, sold for €1,580 (€2.75/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born March 2020 and weighing 990kg, sold for €2,850 (€2.88/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born August 2020 and weighing 690kg, sold for €1,860 (€2.70/kg).