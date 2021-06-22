The final round of CAP talks are due to take place in the last week of June and much remains undecided including convergence and eco schemes.

Ahead of the talks the Irish Farmers Journal will hold a webinar on Tuesday 22 June to explain exactly what’s at stake and how the various outcomes could affect farmers.

The webinar will take place at 8pm and will be free to watch here and across our social media channels.

Farmers are encouraged to send in their questions on CAP reform before and during the event to webinar@farmersjournal.ie and 086-8366465.