The Certified Angus Schools Competition was back in full swing this year in Croke Park, with students eager to get back to normality after last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday 1 April, Gorey Community School from Co Wexford was crowned the overall champions of this year's Certified Angus Schools Competition.

The organisers are now in the process of selecting five schools to proceed in the competition and receive their calves at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in September.

We chatted to some of the students from some of the 35 contesting schools in Croke Park to hear their views on using the Irish Angus beef breed alongside sustainable farming methods.

John the Baptist School, Co Limerick

Members include: Michael Russell, Conor Grogan, Matthew Looby and James Ryan.

St. John the Baptist Community School talks about Angus Genetic at the Certified Angus School Competition.@farmersjournal @IrishAngusBeef pic.twitter.com/BVrRqBeETl — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) April 1, 2022

John the Baptist School decided to focus their project on improving the genetic merit in herds and educating people on the benefits of using animal genetics correctly.

The students researched four main topics under Aberdeen Angus genetics, which included beef bull usage on dairy cows, calving, the replacement index and the terminal index.

They explained to judges how they measured these topics using gestation weight, dairy beef index and Angus bulls and traditional breeds compared with continentals, easy calving and fertility traits.

Students said: "Over the last few months, we have been talking to farmers and spreading awareness of the positives of using Aberdeen Angus genetics.

"We think there is huge potential in promoting the Aberdeen Angus herd to produce sustainable Irish beef."

Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath

Members included: Chole McDermott, Trasa Bracken, Sinead Bracken and Mary-Ellen Colton.

We talk to Mercy Secondary School from county Westmeath at the Certified Angus School Competition @farmersjournal @IrishAngusBeef pic.twitter.com/JPyzgmU6nV — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) April 1, 2022

Mercy Secondary School were very determined to show judges throughout the competition how the Irish Angus breed can help farmers be more sustainable.

They believed the Irish Angus breed, accompanied with their new idea of a five-point plan, could make Irish farmers among some of the most sustainable beef producers in the world.

Their five-point plan consisted of:

1. Using high-genetic merit Angus bulls.

2. Animal health plan with your local vet.

3. Good grassland management.

4. Home-grown feed.

5. Supporting local farmers, merchants and contractors in their area.

The students said: "If we won the calves, we would trial our five-point plan in order to produce both high-quality and sustainable meat for consumers.

"We plan on using a faecal egg test for calves to ensure correct dosing rates are used.

"We would also trial growing our own feed, such as spring barley, and show the importance of supporting local businesses in the area."

Ashbourne Community School, Co Meath

Members included: Ella O’Connor, Ellen Gough, Amy O’Leary and Muireann Davis.

We talk to Ashbourne Community School at the Certified Angus School Competition.@farmersjournal @IrishAngusBeef pic.twitter.com/uyfMCmStbh — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) April 1, 2022

Ashbourne Community School gave judges an insight into the positives of using multi-species swards on their farm.

Students said: "With fertiliser prices doubling over the past few months, it has never been more important to look into other alternatives.

"We have seen how using clover in multi-species pastures can reduce using fertiliser by up to 60%, making farmers both economically more profitable and environmentally friendly."

The students have also been working alongside Devenish Nutrition and have seen that using multi-species swards during the heatwave in 2020 have shown more resilience than perennial ryegrasses in paddocks.

Dunshaughlin Community School, Co Meath

Members included: Liam Byrne, David Malone, Eric Allen and Eoin O’Sullivan.

We talk to Dunshaughlin Community School at the Certified Angus School Competition.@farmersjournal @IrishAngusBeef pic.twitter.com/q5Rt8p45F4 — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) April 1, 2022

Dunshaughlin Community School wanted to show the potential of using seaweed as a method of reducing methane emissions and improving gut health in cattle.

The students conducted a trial on a dairy farm, which included 16 Friesian calves. They added seaweed as a supplement to the calves' feed after 35 days old.

From carrying out studies on the farm, they have found improvements in weight gain when seaweed was added to the diet.

There was also evidence of an increased mineral content found in blood samples of calves during the trial.

Students commented: "There are four member in our group and if we progress into the competition to win five calves, we would donate the money from the fifth calf to the Ukraine crisis appeal."