The Midland and Western Livestock Society held its April continental sale on Saturday, with a high of €5,850 reached by Darbefindav Sammy.

Bred by Thomas Battles from Boyle, Co Roscommon, the February 2021-born bull was sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki ET from a Blelack Digger dam.

A total of 42 bulls catalogued saw 33 presented for sale, with 24 of these going on to be sold to give a clearance rate of 73% for Charolais bulls and a very healthy average price of €2,997.

Lot 28 Coolembley Saint Kilda.

The strong sale was kickstarted by the first bull in to the ring, Gallaway Rosco for Michael Kiernan. Sired by French bull Jaquard from a Bova Slyvain cow, he was knocked down at €4,200.

Only one Simmental bull was brought forward but failed to reach his reserve. In the Limousin section, of the 14 bulls catalogued, nine were present on the day with five of them going on to new homes.

Top price for Limousins went to Ohill Rocket for Patrick Beirne, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sired by the popular easy-calving bull Ewdenvale Ivor from a Dartangan dam, he boasted a 2.5% calving difficulty and a five-star terminal index and was sold for €3,350. The five Limousin bulls sold to an average of €2,830.

