The Midland and Western Livestock Society held its April continental sale on Saturday, with a high of €5,850 reached by Darbefindav Sammy.

Lot 35 tops the sale of Charolais bulls at ??€5850??much admired earlier in the show, he is by @doveagenetics Knockmoyle Loki from a Blelack Digger dam and has a calving difficulty of just 5.8% for cows @ajwwoods @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/G1GQQ1v1fO — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) April 16, 2022

Bred by Thomas Battles from Boyle, Co Roscommon, the February 2021-born bull was sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki ET from a Blelack Digger dam.

A total of 42 bulls catalogued saw 33 presented for sale, with 24 of these going on to be sold to give a clearance rate of 73% for Charolais bulls and a very healthy average price of €2,997.

Lot 28 Coolembley Saint Kilda.

Lot 28 sells for €3900 for todays top price so far. By the popular @progressivegen bull Fiston x Gerard he holds 5?? for replacement and 4?? terminal @ajwwoods @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/GdPukgGitQ — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) April 16, 2022

The strong sale was kickstarted by the first bull in to the ring, Gallaway Rosco for Michael Kiernan. Sired by French bull Jaquard from a Bova Slyvain cow, he was knocked down at €4,200.

Only one Simmental bull was brought forward but failed to reach his reserve. In the Limousin section, of the 14 bulls catalogued, nine were present on the day with five of them going on to new homes.

Lot 16 Charolais champion for Richard Hackett, 5??terminal , by CF52 and only 4.4% calving difficulty sells for €3400 pic.twitter.com/idjydgU3pJ — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) April 16, 2022

Top price for Limousins went to Ohill Rocket for Patrick Beirne, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sired by the popular easy-calving bull Ewdenvale Ivor from a Dartangan dam, he boasted a 2.5% calving difficulty and a five-star terminal index and was sold for €3,350. The five Limousin bulls sold to an average of €2,830.

For a full sale report including photos and price pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.