Good machine hygiene is at the frontline of grassweed control and couldn’t be any more important this season.

Controlling the spread of grassweeds in Irish tillage farms is about to enter a critical time as harvest 2021 kicks off.

A viatl area that all farmers and contractors need to address is the prevention of grassweed transfer between regions, farms and fields on machinery.

Irish Farmers Journal farm sustainability specialist Siobhan Walsh recently caught up with Teagasc’s Dermot Forristal and Brendan Burke about the importance of machine hygiene and the key cleaning points in a combine harvester.

Watch the full video below.

Cleaning the combine to prevent the spread of invasive weeds. from Irish Farmers Journal on Vimeo.