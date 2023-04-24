Tommy and David Keane pictured with first prize winner Cuillmore Tyson that sold for the higest sale price of €9,000. \S. Kinahan

What started as a relatively slow sale in the ring in Tullamore at one of the Irish Charolais Cattle Societies (ICCS) final spring sales of the season last Saturday, took off very well.

One of the final lots to enter the ring secured the highest price of €9,000 when the hammer fell for Thomas Keane’s first prize winner, Cuillmore Tyson. The Westport, Co Mayo breeders bull was one of the youngest in the sale, born in February 2022 and was sired by a national favourite, Pirate out of a Cavelands Fenian dam.

Following on was another favourite of the day, Brocca Seamie ET from the herd of John Barry Moran from Athlone, Co Westmeath. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Domino out of a Jupiter dam and sold for €7,500 following a flurry of bids that came after he was opened in the sales ring at €4,000.

A brisk walk around the ring saw the junior champion from the pre-sale show, Glenree Sam quickly reach the next highest price of €6,200 after being tapped out as judge Gerard McShane and junior judge Emma Hynes’ pick of the day. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Blelack Digger out of an Elgin Davinci dam and was exhibited by Glenamaddy, Co Galway breeder, John Anthony O’Grady.

A worthwhile journey for Kilcummin, Co Kerry breeders Christy and Elizabeth O’Leary saw January 2021-born, Droumadesert Timmy sell for €6,100. The first prize winner was sired by Goldstar Othello out of an Enfield Newlook dam and sold to the same home as the top-priced bull, Cuillmore Tyson.

The final bull to hit the €6,000 figure was the reserve junior champion of the day, Scardaune Top from the herd of Oliver and Daniel Conway from Claremorris, Co Mayo. The January 2022-born bull was sired by Roughan Pearse out of a Derryowen Harvey dam and sold for €6,000 on the day.

There were 12 bulls to sell to €5,000 or more at one of the society’s final sales of the season with 33 bulls selling to an average price of €4,407.

