Balmoral show swung back into action on Wednesday with over 100,000 people expected to attend the four-day event taking place this week at the Eikon Event Centre in Lisburn.

The Irish Farmers Journal livestock team are ringside on each of the days bringing you show results and all the news from one of the biggest agricultural events in Northern Ireland.

Ringsides were packed on day one at the cattle lawns in Balmoral. All the pedigree breeds were judging as part of the day o proceedings with Shorthorn, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Irish Moiled and Dexter breeds judged in the morning session on Day 1 while the British Blonde, Charolais, Simmental, Salers and British Blue classes were decided in the afternoon session.

Scottish native Brian Clarke from the Duncanziemere herd had the tough job of tapping out the prize winners in the Aberdeen Angus classes.

Angus

Taking the Aberdeen Angus championship was the Armour family from Ballynahinch with their March 2021-born heifer Woodvale Delia X867. She was sired by Oak Moor Lord Ivanho.

In the reserve championship was John and Ann Hennings April 2018 born cow Drumcorn Lady Ida. She was sired by Blelack Duke.

In the Hereford section it was the job of the world reknowned judge PJ Budler. Budler hails from a farming family in South Africa and now farms in Texas, USA. He selected the Haire family’s February 2021-born Dorepoll 1 Sally 679 (P) as his champion with James Graham’s September 2019 born bull sired by Mawarra Mustang coming in as reserve champion.

It's bright and sunny here in @balmoralshow. Judging is underway for the Hereford, Aberdeen Angus and Shorthorn breeds. May 11, 2022

In the Charolais section it was another Scottish judge Andrew Hornell who had the job of tapping out the winners.

Tyrone man Jack Smyth scooped the champion rosette with his July 2017-born cow Bessibell Nana by Derryharney Jumbo who was shown with her twin bull calves at foot.

Taking the reserve position was the Connolly family’s April 2021-born bull Brigadoon Naples sired by Newhouse Maximus.

There was some very stiff competition in the Limousin ring with local man James Alexander taking the champion rosette with his May 2020-born heifer sired by Wilodge LJ.

Taking the reserve rosette the Green family’s November 2013-born cow Glenrock Inclusive with her February born calf at foot.

Today, the commercial cattle will be judged on the cattle lawns with some southern Irish-bred cattle on display, including the record-breaking Limousin heifer which sold for €18,000 at last year’s winter fair in Carrick on Shannon.

