Suffolk and Texel-cross mule ewe lambs have been retained for replacements, with the plan being to purchase additional mule ewe lambs over the coming weeks.

It's been another very dry week on Tullamore Farm, with very little rainfall recorded.

This is putting pressure on the system, with this week's grass growth dropping to 18kg DM/ha.

Rainfall has been very low on the farm for the past week, causing the farm cover to drop to 450kg DM/ha.

In order to try to extend the rotation for cows and calves, farm manager Shaun Diver has been allocating small amounts of fresh grass and ad-lib hay made earlier in the summer.

Calves are being creep grazed ahead of cows to try to maintain performance. Calves have access to concentrates, although Shaun reports that very few calves are currently eating and it is being used more as an incentive to graze ahead of cows.

Best covers

Shaun is targeting the best covers of grass at the minute for finishing lambs. Replacements ewe lambs have been selected, with 25 Suffolk-cross and Texel-cross mules being chosen.

The remainder of the replacements will be purchased at Mayo and Donegal mule sales, with Shaun planning on purchasing at Saturday’s mule ewe lamb sale in Ballinrobe.

The faecal sample showed low levels of coccidiosis

A faecal sample was taken and lambs were drenched with a white wormer as a result.

The faecal sample showed low levels of coccidiosis, even though lambs were treated for this earlier in the year. Shaun therefore treated any dirty lambs for coccidiosis.

The Bord Bia inspection of the farm took place on Friday, with a 99% mark achieved on the farm.

No fertiliser has been spread, with only urea in the yard at the moment. Shaun is considering holding this for spring application and getting the farm bulk-spread by a contractor to build autumn covers.