Peas are an inexpensive and readily available source of protein, complex carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.
The crop grows well in Ireland but lodging remains a serious issue. In order to address this, Teagasc is conducting new research into mixed cropping systems by growing peas and beans together in the same field.
Learn more about the work below where the Irish Farmers Journal's Stephen Robb talks to Teagasc’s Shay Phelan and Sheila Alves.
Two protein crops in one at the Crops Open Day from Irish Farmers Journal on Vimeo.
