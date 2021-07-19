Little is known about the hybrid rye's agronomy in Irish conditions.

The area of winter hybrid rye grown in Ireland has tripled over the past year.

While interest in this crop has increased considerably, little is known about the crop's agronomy in Irish conditions.

The Irish Farmers Journal recently spoke to Teagasc’s Dr Richie Hackett, who is currently undertaking research in Oak Park on the management of hybrid rye.

Richie is also carrying out work on the use of liquid nitrogen on cereals. Watch the full video below.

The latest research and agronomic advice on hybrid rye and liquid nitrogen. from Irish Farmers Journal on Vimeo.