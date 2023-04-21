Scottish sheep farming YouTube vlogger Cammy Wilson has documented the aftermath of an attack by an off-lead dog on his sheep this week.

The dog, let off the lead by its owner in nearby woodland, entered Wilson’s field of lambing and lambed ewes and mauled two lambs.

One lamb was found dead, with wounds to its back, and the other was bitten at its tail and legs.

Speaking during the video documenting the immediate aftermath of the dog attack, Wilson said “it’s a disgrace”.

He asked the dog owner, seen with the animal’s lead in his hands, why he let it off the lead.

“It’s a very ignorant act and we’re sick of it as farmers. We are sick of it. Living next to this town, it’s endless. I’m up here getting sheep mauled. I’d a sheep’s face ripped off a couple of months ago,” Wilson says.

Dog roaming

Wilson is seen trying to locate and secure the roaming dog alongside the animal’s owner.

“I’ve been following this man for a little while. He still can’t get his dog back. I hear it barking in the woods here. It’s going to end up looping back round to where the ewes and lambs were.

“It’s just your standard type of dog for worrying sheep. Just a stupid dog,” he said.

Lack of awareness

Drawing attention to the lack of awareness among dog owners when it comes to what their pets can do to livestock, Wilson added: “This man here will be somebody’s father, somebody’s grandfather. He’ll be a good decent man. He just doesn’t know the countryside, but he comes wandering into it with a dog off the lead.

“I always say it’s an honest mistake but it’s hard for us.

“This isn’t even public land. This is private land. This is where Scotland is a joke if you ask me. This is private land and folk can just do what they like here.”

In another video showing the dead lamb, Wilson adds: “As it often is with dog attacks, a decent guy who doesn’t know the countryside. He comes in from the town with his dog, lets him off the lead and bang - it’s gone. [He] can’t get it back until it’s mauled this sheep and mauled another one.”

Cammy Wilson continues to document his lambing season with videos posted daily on YouTube, on his ‘The Sheep Game’ channel.