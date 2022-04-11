Reserve Champion Mullencross Teddy, which sold for €3,250, with owner Alan Gibbons, Frank Gibbons, Sean Kilkenny and John Farrell, president of the Irish Angus Society.

Senior Male Champion Laheens Ulyesses sold for €3,300 and is here seen with owner Cormac Duignan, Sean Kilkenny and John Farrell, president of the Irish Angus Society.

The Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd hosted its annual March show and sale of traditional breed bulls and heifers last Saturday.

While there were many bidders from Northern Ireland present around the ring, only two animals were exported with the majority of stock remaining in the south of Ireland.

Of the 77 Aberdeen Angus bulls and heifers presented at the sale, 55 found a new home, leaving an overall clearance rate of 71%.

Top prices

The highest price tag on the day of €4,500 went to first prize winning bull Lisduff Doodle.

This December 2020 Angus bull was bred by Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia, Co Cavan. The bull is sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg, while the dam is Lisduff Duchee and boasted a five-star replacement of €212 and a terminal index of €95.

This first-prize winning bull, Lisduff Doodle sells for €4,500

Other top prices included Longford breeder Aiden Michael Reynolds’ bull, Bunlahy Toby, who sold for €3,800.

The May-2020 born bull is a son of Lisduff Dandy and Bunlahy Nadeen Bell. The second prize winning bull carried a five-star terminal index of €114.

Next best price of €3,700 was achieved for Drumcrow Plata Rise bred by Nevan McKiernan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

This 12-month-old bull is sired by Drumcrow Prosecco and carried a five-star replacement index coupled with a four-star terminal index.

Patrick Regan from Ballyfarna, Claremorris, Co Mayo, sold his bull Loughglynn Untouchable for €3,650.

The January 2021-born bull is a son of Weeton Diamond Mine and carried a five-star terminal index coupled with a four-star terminal index.

Next best price was €3,550 paid for the December 2020-born bull Cloonmurray Touch Down. The fourth prize winning bull was bred by Michael Doorley, Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, sired by Mogeely Joe.

This fourth-prize winning bull, Cloonmurray Touch Down sells for €3,550

Leitrim breeder Cormac Duignan, Lasheen Eslin Bridge, Carrick-On-Shannon, sold two of his bulls on the day. His first bull through the ring, Laheens U Jasper, fell under the hammer for a price of €3,400.

This January 2021-born bull is a sired by Bohey Jasper and his dam is Laheens Daisy. The first prize winning bull carried four stars on both replacement and terminal indexes.

His second entry, Laheens Ulyesses, was awarded Senior Male Champion on the day and achieved a price tag of €3,300.

The April 2021-born bull is a son of Laheens Prince of Eslin and carried a five star terminal index.

Other top prices

€3,330 for Steil Ultan, a son of Emehill Rum bred by Cathal Mc Cormack, Steil Tulsk, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

€3,250 for the Reserve Male Champion, Mullencross Teddy, sired by Oran Rojo owner Alan Gibbons, Coggle, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

€3,000 for Sheadfield Ulysses, sired by Hw Farghal and owned by Sean Moreton, Sheafied, Leitrim PO, Co Leitrim.

For more photos and prices check out this week’s Irish Farmers Journal, in shops on Thursday.