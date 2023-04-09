John Gormley and Martin Garvey with the reserve female Angus champion, Liscolvin Udella, which sold for the highest female price of €3,600. \Shanon Kinahan

Dedicated breeders, potential customers and pedigree enthusiasts from all over Ireland made their way to Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday for the pedigree Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn show and sale.

With just over 100 entries in total, the largest entry was in the Angus ring, as 80 bulls and heifers went under the hammer.

Topping the trade was Ballinagh, Co Cavan, breeder Shane McKiernan’s Drumcarbin Pepsi Y380. Sired by Loughlynn Hum Dinger out of a Duncanziemere Jetset dam, the double five-star yearling bull sold for €5,800.

First prize winner Drumcarbin Pepsi for Shane McKiernan sold for the highest price of €5,800. \Shanon Kinahan

Hot on his heels was Margaret McKiernan’s Drumcrow Valentino from Corlismore, Co Cavan. The March 2022-born bull boasts a double five-star index and was sired by the much sought-after Rawburn Boss Hogg out of a Drumcrow Joker Adam. The easy-calving bull with a replacement index of €205 sold for €5,700.

Second prize winner Drumcrow Valentino for Margaret McKiernan sold for the second highest price of €5,700. \Shanon Kinahan

The McKiernans’ success continued as their Angus champion Drumcrow Union sold for €5,400. The October 2021-born bull was sired Drumcrow Joker out of a Drumcrow Partner dam and was one of the easiest-calving bulls in the sale at just 0.7%.

Pipping the champion to the post by one bid were Ballina, Co Mayo, father and son duo Eunan and Conor Boyce with the reserve champion, Quignalegan Usher.

Conor and Eunan Boyce pictured with reserve male Angus champion, Quignalegan Usher, which sold for €5,500. \Shanon Kinahan

Conor and Eunan Boyce with Quignalegan Usher. \Shanon Kinahan

This five-star October 2021-born bull was sired by Mercury Royal Tinge out of an Intelagri Matteo dam and sold for €5,500 to the same home as the champion.

First prize winner Laheens U Go ET for Cormac Duignan sold for €5,100.\Shanon Kinahan

Also hitting over the €5,000 mark on the day was Alan Gibbons’ Castle Ultra at €5,200 and Carnac Duignan’s Lauren’s U Go ET at €5,100.

Angus champion Drumcrow Union sold for €5,400. \Shanon Kinahan

The Angus heifers topped at €3,600 for reserve champion Liscolvin Udella from the herd of Carrick-on-Shannon native Martin Garvey. The August 2021-born heifer was sired by Carrigroe Kian out of a Bohey Jasper dam and sold for €3,600

John Gormley and Martin Garvey with reserve female Angus champion Liscolvin Udella, which sold for the highest female price of €3,600. \Shanon Kinahan

Spring Fling

Also taking place on the day was the Shorthorn Spring Fling show and sale which saw 12 bulls and eight heifers go under the hammer.

Topping the trade in the Shorthorn ring was the female champion Glann Molly Moo for Michael Flatley, Kilkenny, Co Mayo.

Female Shorthorn champion Glann Molly Moo from Michael Flatley sold for the highest Shorthorn price of €3,800. \Shanon Kinahan

The January 2022-born heifer was sired by Hussar of Upsall out of a Knockgarry Improver dam and sold for €3,800.

Securing the next highest price of the day was Anthony Dockery from Elphin, Co Roscommon, with Rockville Lily 524. The yearling heifer was sired by Rockville Oakley out of a Glann Thomas dam and sold for €3,300.

For a full sale report, make sure to check out next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.