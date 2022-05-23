This May 2007-born Charolais cow weighed 590kg and sold for €1,640 (€2.78/kg).

There was a flying trade for all types of stock in Drumshanbo Mart, Co Leitrim, last Friday for its general sale of cattle.

In total, 420 cattle were forward for the sale, with a high presence of northern and feedlot buyers on the day driving the trade.

This helped contribute to an overall clearance rate of 99%.

Heifers

Weanling heifers weighing less than 200kg averaged at €3.22/kg, with heifers weighing between 200kg and 300kg ranging in price from €2.22/kg to €3.60/kg.

Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged €2.84/kg, with heifers between 400kg and 500kg coming in around €2.50/kg to €3.10/kg.

Heavier heifers over 500kg were in high demand, averaging at €3.03/kg, with a number of heifers making over the €3.20kg mark on several occasions.

Bulls

Lighter bulls in the 200kg to 300kg bracket averaged at €3.00/kg, with bulls between 300kg and 400kg ranging in price from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.

Bulls in the 400kg and 500kg weight bracket were coming in around €2.90/kg, with a number of well-fleshed types making over €3.00/kg.

Forward store bulls over 500kg ranged in price between €1.47/kg for poorer dairy types and €3.67/kg for better suckler types.

Cull cows

There was an entry of 82 cull cows at this week’s sale, with steady trade for all types of dry cows.

The average price for cows settled at €2.41/kg, with some heavier continental types making between €3.00/kg and €3.43/kg.

Top price was paid for a Limousin cow that weighed 795kg and sold for €2,180 (€2.74/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Eoin Kane said: “The trade remains in a positive position, with a good demand for all types of stock.

"Dry cows are still the highlight of the weekly sales at the moment, with some exceptional prices being given for dry cows each week."

Drumshanbo Mart will host its next sale of cattle on Friday 27 May, with a special sale of pedigree bulls and heifers coming up on June 15.

In pictures

This January 2016-born Charolais cow weighed 600kg and sold for €1,660 (€2.77/kg).

This March 2007-born Charolais cow weighed 670kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.51/kg).

This April 2009-born Charolais cow weighed 745kg and sold for €1,920 (€2.58/kg).

This May 2008-born Limousin cow weighed 670kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.51/kg).

This November 2016-born Charolais cow weighed 600kg and sold for €1,710 (€2.85/kg).

This April 2015-born Shorthorn cow weighed 695kg and sold for €1,850 (€2.66/kg).

This March 2009-born Salers cow weighed 630kg and sold for €1,360 (€2.16/kg).