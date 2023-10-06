The 10 leading beef breeds in France were each invited to put forward a brace of heifers (born between July 2022 and January 2023) from breeding programmes led by the respected breed organisation for the third annual elite heifer sale at the Sommet de l'Elevege.

Heifers were selected for muscular development, feed efficiency, docility and hardiness. The sale was described as an opportunity for breeders to source "the very best French genetics".

The nine breeds represented included Aubrac, Bazadaise, Belgian Blue, Blonde d’Aquataine, Charolais, Limousin, Parthenaise, Maine Anjou and Salers.

A total of 16 heifers were put forward for sale, with the top price going to a Blonde d’Aquataine heifer from the herd of the Earl Cannac, one of the top three Blonde breeders who supply to the performance test centres.

She was sired by Nacery EQM, with her maternal grand sire being Ideal RVS. After a flurry of bids, the hammer eventually fell at €6,100 for the 13-month-old heifer.

Second-top price

Second-highest price of the evening went to a January 2023-born Aubrac heifer. She had a recorded birth weight of 39kg and a 120-day weight of 181kg.

Sired by Rocky AIA, she was described as having "a deep chest, good top line strong legs and a good pelvis". She was knocked down to a French bidder at €5,900.

The 16 heifers on offer sold to an average price of €3,650. Check out more of the prices below.