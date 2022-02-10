This February 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €1,750 (2.89/kg).

Elphin Mart is well known for its annual spring sale of heifers, with many buyers travelling from Northern Ireland and the UK for the sale every year.

Over 700 heifers went through the ring on Wednesday, with a clearance rate of 95%.

Northern customers, UK buyers, feed lot buyers and farmers all contributed to the solid trade throughout the day.

Just over one third of the heifers were sold for export to Northern Ireland, with a further 40 sold to an English buyer.

Average prices

The top third in the 500kg to 600kg category sold for €3.38/kg, while the average came in at €2.99/kg, with the bottom third coming in at €2.64/kg.

Moving to the 600kg + category, the top third of heifers hit €3.76/kg, while the average came at €3.11/kg and the bottom third settling at €2.66/kg.

The sale saw some of the highest prices fetched all spring in Elphin for heifers, with an April 2020-born Limousin heifer weighing 615kg going under the hammer for €4,450 (€7.23/kg).

Another May 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 620kg was knocked down at €5,000 (€8.06/kg).

A number of Belgian Blue heifers sold for between €2,500 and €3,500/head.

The @farmersjournal in Elphin mart with #martbids. This prize winning April 2020-born @BelgianBlueIRL heifer weighed 590kg and sold for €3,200 (€5.42/kg) pic.twitter.com/twLGUnkqfS — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 9, 2022

Good R grade heifers in the 400kg to 500kg bracket were making from €2.80/kg to €3.00/kg, with some choice heifers exceeding the €3.00/kg mark.

The @farmersjournal in Elphin mart with #martbids. This April 2020-born @irishcharolais prize winning heifer weighed 665kg and sold for €3,000 (€4.51/kg) pic.twitter.com/Di3Z67sRBf — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 9, 2022

Heavier heifers over 600kg were also a very good trade, with a lot of heifers averaging close to €3/kg.

It was a marathon session of selling with three auctioneers involved during the day: Marty Brady, Gerry Campbell and Tommy McGovern.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “It was a super sale; it always is.

“The quality of heifers in the yard was unbelievable and the buyers recognised that and were willing to go that bit extra to get them. We has one seller averaged €2,600 for 18 Belgian Blue heifers."

Commenting on the sale, auctioneer Marty Brady said: "I never seen a sale like it, but, then again, it's a while since I seen a yard of cattle like it either. The sale never dipped once all day. It's great to see it."

There is close to 500 bullocks booked in for next Wednesday's sale of bullocks.

Elphin mart manager, Kevin Caslin talks about the overall trade today at the spring heifer sale. @farmersjournal @ElphinMart pic.twitter.com/sOzItjbnVy — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 9, 2022

In pictures

This December 2019-born Simmental heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.40/kg).

This Belgian Blue heifer born in January 2020 weighed 630kg and sold for €2,380 (€3.78/kg).

This June 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 550kg and went under the hammer for €1,560 (€2.84/kg).

This January 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 690kg and sold for €1,930 (€2.80/kg).

This Charolais heifer born in January 2020 weighed 745kg and sold for €2,400 (€3.22/kg).

These two December 2019-born Limousin heifers weighed 525kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.40/kg).