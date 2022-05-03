A total of 30 of the 41 bulls catalogued at the Irish Limousin Society premier sale on bank holiday Monday were presented for sale, with 28 of these going to new homes.

Ten of the 11 females catalogued were present for the sale, with eight of these heifers going on to sell for an average of €3,225.

Gerry Walsh, of the Gerrygullinane herd, was the judge for the pre-sale show.

Walsh’s senior male champion was lot 15, Kiltoal Red Hot ET for Patrick Pearse McNamee, Lifford, Co Donegal.

A Kaprico Eravelle son from a Wilodge Cerbus dam, he held an impressive terminal value of €171 and a carcase weight of +38.5kg. He was later sold for €5,700.

Reserve champion was lot 17, Liverpool Roscoe for Kevin Graham, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

This Cloughehad Empire son from a Kaprico Erevalle cow went on to sell for €6,000.

New top price of €6400 for Ernevalley Simon for renowned breeder Eddie Lynch. Sired by Loyal from a Gigolo dam, he holds a replacement figure of €171, a terminal figure of €175 and only 3.9 % calving difficulty @FJ_Pedigree @irishlimousin @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/9SLyHgodqY — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) May 2, 2022

Lot 22 Carrefour Ringo was tapped out as junior champion on the day.

From a Wilodge Cerbus cow and by the well-known Derrygulinane Kingbull, he boasted five stars for terminal index, docility, carcase weight, carcase conformation and daughter milk.

Breeder John Kenny, Birr, Co Offaly, later sold the junior champion for €4,800.

Reserve junior champion was lot 39 Mullary Slim Shady ET bred by Michael Molloy, Dunleer, Co Louth. He was bid to €4,500, but failed to meet his reserve.

In the females, the Treanor family from Scotstown, Co Monaghan, saw their heifer Clontown Ruby tapped forward as female champion.

Sired by Ampertaine Gigolo from a Gerrygullinane Glen dam, this much-admired heifer was scanned perfect for breeding. She was bid to €7,800, but was withdrawn from sale.

Reserve female champion was lot 44 Mullary Roxanne for Michael Molloy. This April 2020-born heifer was by Ampertaine Foreman, with Ulm as maternal grandsire.

She was scanned in-calf to Lexicon and went on to sell for the top price in the female section of €4,500.

Top price

Top price on the day was awarded to Eddie Lynch and family, Loughduff, Co Cavan, for their bull Ernevalley Simon.

This Loyal son, with Ampertaine Gigolo and Wilodge Vantastic bloodlines on the dam’s side held exceptional figures of €171 replacement, €175 terminal coupled with five stars for docility, carcase weight carcase conformation and daughter milk.

With a calving figure of just 3.9%, the hammer fell at €6,400 for the 15-month-old bull.

Ernevalley Robinhood, an Ampertaine Majestic son from an Ampertaine Elgin cow, he was knocked down earlier in the sale at €4,500 for the Lynch family.

Reserve female champion lot 44 Mullary Roxanne , sired by Ampertaine Foreman and in calf to Lexicon sells for €4500 @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @ajwwoods @irishlimousin pic.twitter.com/WDT0QTJLz4 — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) May 2, 2022

Other top prices are as follows:

€6,000 for Grangeford Rhapsody ET bred by Gary Morissey, Bennekerry, Co Carlow. Sired by homebred Grangeford Jojo ET from a Jimore Jacot dam, he held a terminal index of €164.

€6,000 for Ballybrown Superduper ET bred by Bobby O’Connell, Clarina, Co Limerick. Sired by Plumtree Vantastic from an Elite Ice Cream dam, he boasted five stars for terminal indices, docility, carcass weight and carcase conformation.

€5,100 for Grangeford Roy Keane ET, again bred by Gary Morissey. This October 2020-born bull was sired by Cameos, with Wilodge Cerberus being the maternal grandsire.

€5,100 for Donnelly Rio bred by Anthony Donnelly, Claremorris, Co Mayo. Sired by Ampertaine Commander from a Wilodge Vantastic cow, he held five stars for carcase confirmation and carcase weight.