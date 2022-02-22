These three Texel-cross cull ewes weighing 61kg sold for €120 (€1.96/kg).

The hogget trade remains steady in Carnaross Mart, with factory agents and farmers active around the ring, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 98%.

The sale attracted an entry of over 500 sheep, with a mixed entry of breeds, quality and aged lambs on offer.

The majority of fleshed lowland hoggets weighing upward of 49kg to 50kg are now selling at or above the €150/head mark.

Significant numbers of hoggets weighing 50kg to 56kg were trading at a price of €140 to €150, with top-quality lots making as much as €160/head.

Lighter lots weighing 35g to 42kg sold from €110 to €130, with the type of hogget and level of flesh influencing the price.

Hoggets weighing between 45kg and 47kg were falling under the hammer around €150/head for fleshed top-quality types.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart auctioneer Rodney Windrum commented: "Store hoggets remain a good trade. We are starting to notice that numbers in the yard are decreasing for hoggets, which could lead to an increase in price over the next few weeks.’’

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross mart for Tuesday’s general sale of sheep. This pen of 13 ewe lambs weighed at 34kg and went under the hammer for €104 each @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/rTLftmPUpY — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) February 22, 2022

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross Mart for Tuesday’s general sheep sale. This pen of 5 cull ewes weighed at 79kg and sold for €134 each. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/wVcMIWw5rN — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) February 22, 2022

The trade for cull ewe remains strong, with lowland ewes weighing between 70kg and 79kg trading from €110 to €134, while heavier ewes weighing over 100kg are still in big demand, averaging at €174/head.

Featured in the sale was a dispersal sale of over 120 ewes carrying an average litter size of 1.5 lambs that fell under the hammer for around €170/head.

Hogget ewes with young lambs at foot were trading at an average price of €230 per unit, with three- to four-year-old ewes with double lambs at foot selling for between €170 and €280.

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross mart for Tuesday’s general sheep sale. This pen of 5 year old ewes all with two lambs at foot sold for €250 each. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/JdifYjNUR6 — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) February 22, 2022

Rodney said: "Even though we have seen less numbers of sheep at today’s sale than previous weeks, there is still a brisk trade there for all sheep, especially cull ewes and store hoggets."

Carnaross Mart will host its next special sale of dairy cows on Wednesday 23 February, with 130 booked in for the sale.

In pictures

This pen of three ewes with twin lambs at foot went under the hammer for €250 each.

This pen of two Suffolk cull ewes weighed 105kg and sold for €174 (€1.65/kg).

This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighed 48kg and sold for €150 (€3.13/kg).

This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighed 49kg and sold for €152 (€3.10/kg).

This hogget with two young lambs at foot sold for €200.

This pen of 10 crossbred ewes carrying singles sold for €172 each.